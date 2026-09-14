Father, bike rental shop spar over boy's bike crash in Tseung Kwan O

A HK$3,000 demand over a young boy's minor injuries after a bicycle wheel detached has divided opinion online, pitting a father against a Tseung Kwan O bike rental shop.

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The conflict stems from an online post published on Sunday by the seven-year-old's father, who accused the rental shop, Beverly Cycle, of poor maintenance. He claimed that a loose front wheel caused his son to crash while riding down a hill.

Calling the scene "life-threatening," the father said his son tumbled to the ground, sustaining grazes to his chest, hands, and legs when the wheel flew off.

Following the accident, the father refused the shop's offer to reinstall the wheel, stating that his son had just survived a close call.

While the shop owner initially agreed to follow up after a hospital examination, the father said the owner's wife later called him, accusing him of seeking excessive compensation.

He added that once hospital evaluations confirmed only minor injuries, the shop turned on him, demanding compensation for the damaged bicycle and reporting the incident to the police. This prompted him to go public and warn other renters.

The wheel probably came off after crash: shop owner

In response, the shop owner, Lui, told Sing Tao Daily, The Standard's sister publication, that the accusations were unfair.

Recounting that the father and son had been riding for about an hour before reporting the accident, Lui pointed to the badly bent bicycle fork, which he argued suggested a violent, high-speed impact.

Given how packed the trail was, Lui believes the incident occurred because the boy braked too hard using only the front brake. According to the owner, this would have flipped the bicycle forward, causing the wheel to detach upon impact.

Arriving at the scene roughly 10 minutes after the report, Lui said the boy appeared to be walking normally with only minor grazes, yet the father demanded HK$3,000 in compensation without producing any medical receipts.

Lui also raised suspicions over the father's decision to take his son to a private hospital in Kowloon City, followed by Queen Elizabeth Hospital, after the accident.

To protect the interests of both parties, Lui and his business partner decided to report the case to the police.

Online reaction split

The case has sparked heated debate online. Some sided with the father, calling the shop a "bad business" for blaming the victim and stressing the need to ensure bikes are safe.

Others supported the shop owner, with cycling enthusiasts pointing out that slamming on the front brake while going downhill naturally triggers a flip, which would easily knock a wheel loose upon hitting the ground.