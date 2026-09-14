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NEWS

Amoy Plaza Footbridge shows cross-sector success, says CY Leung

NEWS
46 mins ago
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A new footbridge linking East Kowloon Cultural Centre, Amoy Plaza and Kowloon Bay MTR station is a shared victory for government, business and the community, said Leung Chun-ying, vice-chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. 

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The bridge, a community investment project by Hang Lung Properties, was inaugurated at a ceremony attended by Leung on Monday. Speaking at the ceremony, Leung said his proposal for the footbridge stemmed from Amoy Gardens residents' need to climb up and down on their way to the MTR station during his tenure as chief executive. 

The bridge's opening, he said, is a "win-win-win" partnership between government, business and the community.

Leung Chun-ying and Adriel Chan visited the new footbridge
Leung Chun-ying and Adriel Chan visited the new footbridge

Chair of Hang Lung and Hang Lung Properties Adriel Chan Wenbwo attributed the influx of new youth-oriented brands to Amoy Plaza to the bridge's completion. 

Chan added that the group will refurbish its malls to make shoppers feel more comfortable and keep them spending in Hong Kong. 

Chief executive of Hang Lung Weber Lo Wai-pak said the group had been rooted in Ngau Tau Kok and Kowloon Bay for more than 50 years, hoping the newly built footbridge would funnel foot traffic in the nighbourhood. Noting that performances at the East Kowloon Cultural Centre were drawing a younger crowd, Lo believes the higher visitor numbers would help counter the pressure of residents travelling north to shop. 

He said Amoy Plaza's occupancy rate now stands at 98 to 99 percent, and that he expected tenants to do more business and be able to absorb a rent increase after tenant adjustments. 

Beyond the bridge and new tenants at Amoy Plaza, Hang Lung also revealed plans to introduce more new shop tenants in Causeway Bay in the fourth quarter, expecting Hong Kong's retail business to perform better over the next 18 months.

Amoy PlazafootbridgeHang Lung Properties

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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