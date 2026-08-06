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Tesla driver flees after rear-ending minibus in Kam Tin, female passenger injured

NEWS
42 mins ago
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A Tesla driver fled the scene after his vehicle rear-ended a minibus in Kam Tin, Yuen Long on Wednesday night, leaving a female passenger injured, police said.

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The incident occurred around 7.40pm when a green minibus stopped on Kam Tin Road to pick up passengers near a car dealership in Pat Heung. A Tesla following behind reportedly failed to brake in time and slammed into the minibus.

A 55-year-old female passenger, surnamed Chung, complained of dizziness and was taken to Pok Oi Hospital for treatment. The 54-year-old minibus driver, surnamed Leung, was unhurt and remained at the scene to assist police.

The Tesla driver abandoned his vehicle and left the scene immediately after the crash. His car sustained severe front-end damage, with the bonnet deformed, bumper torn off and headlights destroyed.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and searching for the fleeing driver.

Kam Tin hit-and-run Tesla minibus collision Yuen Long traffic accident

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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