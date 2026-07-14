Culture minister mourns Nansun Shi's passing

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran Hong Kong filmmaker Nansun Shi and extended her condolences to the family.

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Shi served as a member of the Hong Kong Film Development Council from 2007 to 2015, making significant contributions to the industry's long-term development. She produced and distributed numerous films, including the "A Chinese Ghost Story" series, "Once Upon a Time in China" series, "Black Mask," "The Legend of Zu" and "Infernal Affairs."

She was also appointed to the Hong Kong Tourism Board from 2013 to 2019, providing valuable advice on promoting Hong Kong tourism using her international connections and planning expertise.

Law said Shi "dedicated her life to the film and TV industry, leaving behind precious cinematic memories for Hong Kong people."