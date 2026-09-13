Night Recap - September 13, 2026

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Tung Chee-hwa to receive state funeral in HK on Sept 20: sources

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Hong Kong’s first chief executive and former vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Tung Chee-hwa will be honored with a state funeral on September 20, according to sources.

Light public housing enters 'harvest year' with next batch of intake scheduled in Tuen Mun, says housing chief

Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin has described this year as a “harvest year” for light public housing, with new projects in Tuen Mun set to welcome their first residents following the intake of tenants across several completed estates.

MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service

MTR Corporation said that the new track section connecting the upcoming Tung Chung East Station to Hong Kong Station opened on Sunday, with travel times remaining largely unchanged and service running smoothly.

Residents report credit card fraud during new iPhone pre-order rush

Multiple residents suspect their credit cards have been fraudulently used to purchase new iPhones, with unauthorized transactions spanning HSBC, Hang Seng Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Govt officials tie city's first Five-Year Plan to vision for innovation and connectivity with green silk, blue badges

Threading technology and connectivity into silk, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and his team will wear student-designed ties, scarves and team badges as he delivers the city's first Five-Year Plan and his fifth Policy Address on Wednesday.

Business Today

China's Z.AI raises US$5 billion from new share, convertible bond sales, filing shows

Beijing-based artificial intelligence company Z.AI (2513) raised a total of US$5 billion (HK$39 billion) from a Hong Kong share placement of about US$2 billion and a concurrent convertible bond sale of about US$3 billion, the company said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Sunday.

South Korea aims to finalise details of US investment plan this week, minister says

South Korea will hold further talks with the US early this week to finalise details of Seoul's proposed US$350 billion (HK$2.73 billion) investment commitment to the US, South Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said on Sunday.

World/China

China's Xi proposes BRICS 'open-source AI zone'

China will lead the creation of an "open-source zone for artificial intelligence" for BRICS countries, President Xi Jinping said Sunday at a summit of the 11-nation group in New Delhi.

Indonesia says six killed, 130 missing after ferry capsizes off Java

Rescuers in Indonesia said at least six people were killed and 130 others were missing on Sunday after a ferry sailing between the islands of Java and Borneo was hit by bad weather and capsized.