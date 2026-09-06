Jason Gunawan sweeps teammate Lee Cheuk-yiu to capture historic China Masters badminton title

Hong Kong rising badminton star Jason Gunawan made history on Sunday by clinching the men's singles title at the BWF Super 750 China Masters in Shenzhen, defeating senior teammate Lee Cheuk-yiu in straight games in the tournament's first-ever all-Hong Kong final.

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The victory marked a major career milestone for the young shuttler, who captured the prestigious crown in his maiden appearance in a Super 750 championship decider.

Historic all-Hong Kong showdown in Shenzhen

The men's singles final created a historic milestone for Hong Kong badminton, with the squad securing both final berths in an elite international tournament for the first time.

Gunawan delivered a commanding performance against his seasoned compatriot, taking the title with a 2-0 match victory.

The duel capped an exceptional campaign for the Hong Kong delegation, which dominated the top half of the tournament bracket to lock up gold and silver ahead of the final.

Officials praise landmark triumph ahead of Asian Games

The historic clash drew enthusiastic praise from government officials, with Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui sharing live-stream screenshots on social media as she tuned in to cheer on both finalists.

"I have never felt so at ease watching Hong Kong athletes compete in a final," Law remarked, highlighting that the guaranteed gold-and-silver finish was a rare and joyful moment for local sports fans.

Expressing that she was overjoyed by the team's achievement, Law extended her congratulations to the players and voiced high hopes that the badminton squad will carry this winning momentum forward to achieve further glory at the upcoming Asian Games.