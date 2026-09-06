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SOCIAL BUZZ

Tsuen Wan schoolgirl puffing in uniform sparks online debate

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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A video of a schoolgirl in Tsuen Wan smoking on a rooftop in her uniform has gone viral, sparking debate over youth smoking in the city.

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The five-second silent clip was circulating online last night, showing the girl walking and puffing on what appears to be the rooftop of the Shek Wai Kok Estate car park, which is  just a street away from Po Leung Kuk Yao Ling Sun College. 

In the footage, the schoolgirl points at the camera and appears to tell the filmer to stop once she realizes she is being recorded. 

Online users quickly identified her uniform as matching those of Po Leung Kuk Lee Shing Pik College and Po Leung Kuk Yao Ling Sun College. However, as the designs are nearly identical, leaving it unclear which school the girl attends. 

Some online commenters condemned the teenager for harming her health at such a young age, while others wondered if academic pressure played a role. 

Several criticized the person who posted the video, saying it crossed the line to expose someone in this way. 

Meanwhile, others described the incident as small potatoes, noting that student smoking was even more common in the past. 

One commenter sarcastically quoted actor Nick Cheung's line from the Hong Kong film “The Teacher Without Chalk”, questioning "What school doesn't allow smoking?"

The Education Bureau, Po Leung Kuk Lee Shing Pik College, and Po Leung Kuk Yao Ling Sun College had not commented to the incident as of Sunday noon.

Tseun Wansmoking

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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