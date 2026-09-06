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HK couple edges out worldwide rivals to triumph at WDSF World Cup Latin Adult

NEWS
37 mins ago
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(screenshot from WDSF)
(screenshot from WDSF)

Hong Kong's Latin dance duo has twirled past worldwide rivals to clinch the gold medal at the World DanceSports Federation (WDSF) World Cup Latin Adult, marking a new page for the city’s dance scene. 

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Taking place in Chengdu last Saturday, the championship featured 16 pairs from varied countries and regions, such as Germany, Portugal, Italy, China, Japan, and South Korea. 

Notably, each representative pair would have to compete across five dance styles, including Cha-Cha-Cha, Rumba, Samba, Paso Doble, and Jive.

Delivering consistent performances from the preliminary rounds through the finals, the Hong Kong pair, Winson Tam and Anastasia Novikova,  demonstrated world-class precision in musicality, body control, and artistic expression.

Tam and Novikova topped the podium with a winning score of 186.3 points, edging out European powerhouses. Germany's Artur Balandin and Anna Salita secured silver with 183.5 points, while Italy's Eric Testa and Federica Brezzo took bronze with 182 points.

Hot on heels from the Vietnam championship in July, their victory marks the pair’s second triumph at the world stage, who have represented the city since 2024 after Tam's switch of allegiance from Canada in 2023.

"Winning is never easy, and this victory feels just as rewarding as our first," Novikova said, adding that the achievement brings a heightened sense of responsibility as they compete on the global stage.

Echoing her sentiment, Tam said the most fulfilling aspect was showcasing their growth after months of rigorous training, quipping that his only immediate celebration would be a good night's sleep before preparing for upcoming competitions.

In a statement, the Hong Kong DanceSport Association noted that the victory will encourage greater participation in elite international events, boost world ranking points for local athletes, and showcase Hong Kong's competitive strength in professional sports.

World DanceSports Federation (WDSF) World Cup Latin AdultWinson TamAnastasia Novikova

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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