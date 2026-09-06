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Seven HK-Jakarta flights cancelled as volcano erupts in Indonesia: Airport Authority

NEWS
33 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

At least seven flights between Hong Kong and Jakarta have been cancelled as of 3pm on Sunday due to the eruption of Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano, according to the Airport Authority.

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The cancellations come after Mount Anak Krakatau's eruption early this morning forced several Indonesian airports, including Soekarno-Hatta International, to suspend operations. 

More than 200 flights across the region have reportedly been affected, leaving hundreds of travelers stranded.

In response, Cathay Pacific and Garuda Indonesia have cancelled multiple flights between Hong Kong and Jakarta scheduled for Sunday and Monday. 

Located in the Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra, Anak Krakatau previously suffered a catastrophic partial collapse during a 2018 eruption, which triggered a deadly tsunami that killed more than 400 people.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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