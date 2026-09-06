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NEWS

Clean Air Network launches CAN Step Up 2026 to spotlight indoor air quality and public health

NEWS
1 hour ago
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In conjunction with the United Nations' International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, local non-profit Clean Air Network officially launched its annual "CAN Step Up 2026" campaign on Sunday, unveiling a series of educational workshops, promotional initiatives, and a virtual charity vertical walk aimed at raising public awareness of indoor air quality.

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The kick-off ceremony gathered high-profile community leaders, including Executive Council member Dr. Ko Wing-man, West Kowloon Cultural District Authority chairman Bernard Charnwut Chan, Hong Kong Listed Companies Association chairman Professor K. C. Chan, HKUST Institute for the Environment chief development strategist Professor Christine Loh, and Asian Paediatric Pulmonology Society founding president Dr. Daniel Ng.

Spotlight on indoor air quality and societal wellbeing

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Ko Wing-man underscored the often-overlooked importance of indoor air quality in densely populated urban environments, stressing its broad ramifications for public health, economic vitality, and youth development.

"Urbanites spend most of their time indoors, yet they pay little attention to indoor air quality, overlooking the wide-ranging benefits that clean air brings—including health, economic gains, and the learning and development of young people," Dr. Ko said. "We must foster collaboration across all sectors and take concrete action to transform air from an invisible backdrop into a valued public asset."

Other officiating guests shared multifaceted perspectives on the issue, with Bernard Chan discussing the link between clean air and sustainable cultural and economic growth, while Professor K. C. Chan highlighted how superior air standards bolster the city's commercial competitiveness. 

Professor Christine Loh encouraged proactive community action toward environmental sustainability, and Dr. Daniel Ng detailed the critical long-term health implications of air quality on respiratory health.

Virtual charity walk encourages daily stair-climbing

A cornerstone of the campaign is the "CAN Step Up" Virtual Charity Walk, scheduled to run from November to December this year. 

The initiative encourages residents to integrate vertical stair-climbing into their daily fitness routines while raising funds to advance the organization's mission of achieving clean air for all.

The virtual walk offers a flexible participation model that allows participants to complete their walks across customizable routes and schedules. 

Individuals and teams can sign up for one of three cumulative time milestones: 100 minutes, 500 minutes, or 1,000 minutes.

Community collaboration and educational workshops

Clean Air Network chief executive officer Dr. Clive Lee expressed gratitude for the widespread cross-sector participation, noting that the campaign unites community leaders to inject new momentum into environmental advocacy.

"Today, leaders from all sectors gathered to support CAN Step Up, collectively bringing fresh energy to the clean air movement, raising public awareness of indoor air quality, and combining physical exercise with clean air advocacy to advance the vision of 'Clean Air for All,'" Dr. Lee said.

In addition to the charity walk, the campaign will roll out an array of interactive workshops spanning magic performances, urban exploration, sports nutrition, and career coaching integrated with air quality education. 

The launch event featured an original musical performance entitled "Stepping Up Together" by students from Diocesan Boys' School, alongside support from major corporate sponsors across transport, utilities, real estate, and retail sectors.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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