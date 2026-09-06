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NEWS

Airport Authority clears Terminal 2 digital screens after safety checks; dynamic motion mode scrapped

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The Airport Authority Hong Kong has declared that five overhead electronic display screens at Terminal 2 are structurally safe to resume operation following thorough inspections by maintenance teams and independent structural engineers, leading to the reopening of previously cordoned-off areas.

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To further reassure the public after one of the displays malfunctioned on Saturday morning, authorities announced that all screens will now remain in a stationary position, with the automated kinetic movement feature discontinued upon restart.

Structural safety verified and cordons lifted

The clearance follows rigorous safety assessments conducted jointly by airport engineering personnel and external structural specialists. 

The inspections verified that the five suspended displays currently hanging inside the terminal meet all rigorous safety standards and are ready to resume visual broadcasts.

With safety verified, airport staff dismantled the cordon lines that had been established beneath the installations following Saturday's incident, fully reopening the departures concourse space to travelers and airport staff.

Reinforced cable systems and cancellation of kinetic shows

The airport operator noted that additional safety cables have been installed across all suspended units to provide reinforced redundancy. 

While the original engineering design utilized two cables that were sufficient to prevent a screen from plummeting to the floor, the supplemental cables will offer an added layer of structural security.

Officials clarified that when the malfunction took place on Saturday morning, the display system was in the middle of a programmed kinetic performance, during which an issue arose with the traction cable responsible for moving the screen. 

To eliminate any further risks and provide peace of mind to passengers, the automated movement sequence will be permanently disabled, keeping all screens in a fixed, static display mode moving forward.

Ongoing analysis on removed unit

Meanwhile, engineering experts are continuing an in-depth mechanical examination of the specific display screen and cable assembly that were dismantled and removed from the terminal building around midday on Saturday. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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