Morning Recap - September 4, 2026

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Man's body dismembered in fall from Kwai Chung industrial building

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A man in his 30s died after falling from the 28th floor of an industrial building in Kwai Chung on Thursday night, with his body dismembered upon impact.

Man caught on camera punching elderly man in Tsim Sha Tsui brawl

A video has surfaced showing a man in pigtails repeatedly punching an elderly man in the head during a brawl near the Tsim Sha Tsui Star Ferry pier, with the 50-second clip sparking online debate.

Motorcyclist thrown 30 metres in West Kowloon Highway crash, driver cuts lane

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was thrown about 30 metres from his vehicle after a BYD electric car cut into his lane on the West Kowloon Highway early on Friday morning.

(Video) Jogger kicks elderly man's bicycle in Tsuen Wan cycle track dispute

A man has been filmed kicking an elderly man's bicycle and scuffling with him on a cycle track at the Tsuen Wan promenade on Wednesday evening, sparking online debate over road use etiquette.

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World/China News

37 people die from fumes during oil pipeline theft in Nigeria: NGO

At least 37 people died early Thursday in Nigeria's oil-rich southern Niger Delta after inhaling fumes during the theft of fuel from a pipeline, a local NGO said.

Photo: AFP

'Supersized' El Niño may become strongest ever recorded, UN says

The El Niño weather phenomenon is set to intensify further into 2027 and could be the strongest ever, raising risks of extreme weather into next year, the World Meteorological Organization said on Thursday.

File Photo/Reuters

US Treasury issues $1 coin with Trump's face on it

The US Treasury on Wednesday issued US$1 coins featuring the face of President Donald Trump, the latest move in an unprecedented campaign by the Republican billionaire to put his personal stamp on national institutions.

Iran buries victims of reported US wedding attack, fires on Kuwait

Iranian mourners carried caskets at a funeral on Thursday for victims of a U.S. airstrike said to have struck a wedding party, and Tehran launched missiles and drones overnight at a U.S. base in Kuwait, after the war's biggest escalation in more than a month.

Photo: Reuters

Norway seizes Russian ship, sparking anger in Moscow, to compensate Ukrainian energy firm

Norwegian authorities have seized a Russian cruise ship in the Arctic on behalf of Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz, which is seeking to enforce a US$4.22 billion compensation award for assets that Moscow took when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Photo: Reuters

US judge blocks Trump's newest order limiting birthright citizenship

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new executive order limiting the number of people eligible for birthright citizenship that President Donald Trump issued after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his previous effort.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall Street ends sharply higher as Waller remarks ease rate hike fears

Wall Street rallied on Thursday as investors curbed their rate hike bets after U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he would support holding the Fed funds target rate steady if data shows inflationary pressures are abating.

Editorial

Anchoring luxury: how Hong Kong's wealth boom is powering the high-end yacht economy

The gathering of senior government officials and international exhibition leaders at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club on Kellett Island marks a defining convergence between the city's financial muscle and the luxury retail frontier.

Opinion

The never-ending comparison: Hong Kong v Singapore | The Fine Print | Victor Dawes SC

I recently returned from Singapore Convention Week, or "SC Week," impressively organized by the Singapore Ministry of Law and the nation's flagship gathering for the international dispute-resolution community.

Unlocking the multibillion-dollar digital persona market | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan

The explosive growth of generative artificial intelligence has ushered in a transformative era for the global entertainment, sports, and marketing industries.