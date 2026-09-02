(Video) Jogger kicks elderly man's bicycle in Tsuen Wan cycle track dispute

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A man has been filmed kicking an elderly man's bicycle and scuffling with him on a cycle track at the Tsuen Wan promenade on Wednesday evening, sparking online debate over road use etiquette.

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The incident occurred when a couple were jogging on the cycle track near Belvedere Garden. A 64-year-old man on a bicycle sounded his horn at them, leading to an argument. The male jogger, aged 33, then kicked the elderly man's bicycle, causing it to fall.

The two men then grabbed each other's collars and scuffled, with the jogger's female companion, 31, urging him to stop. Police arrived at the scene and both parties had calmed down. The case was classified as a dispute.

Online commentators criticised the joggers for using the cycle track, with many saying cyclists have priority on such paths and runners should use designated pedestrian routes.