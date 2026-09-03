Tiger Circle 'Unleash U-Life': Spotlight on O-Camp! Join the quiz & win big prizes

Orientation Camp (O-Camp) is an indispensable hallmark of university life—a time for freshmen to forge lasting connections, broaden their networks, and embark on an exciting new journey. Driven by a passion to support the vibrant student community, Tiger Circle presents the Tiger Circle Unleash U-Life Campaign, stepping directly onto campuses to power up O-Camp events with high energy and hands-on support!

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Essential sponsorship package to fuel the fun

To help students perform at their peak through every O-Camp challenge, Tiger Circle has partnered with top-tier brands to deliver a comprehensive stash of event essentials:

Exclusive Beverages: MEKO Pure Water for essential hydration, alongside Tao Ti Supreme Meta Tea, Five Black Soy Milk, and Coconut Milk to keep everyone refreshed and re-energized.

Tasty Snacks: Komakiya Tomato Flavored Crackers for a quick, delicious boost between games.

Personal Care Essentials: VIRJOY Luxury Facial Towels, Moist Flushable Tissues, and ZENSES Mini Handkerchiefs to keep participants clean and fresh during intense outdoor activities.

Health & Wellness Support: Fortune Decaugh II to keep students healthy, protected, and feeling their best.

On-site coverage & Open-for-all Quiz!

Going beyond event supplies, the Tiger Circle team hit the ground running on-site to capture the vibrant energy and unforgettable highlights of the camp.

Best of all, this excitement isn't limited to university students! We are thrilled to launch our online "Tiger Circle O-Camp Quiz", open to the public. Watch our event recap videos, cast your vote, and answer a simple question for a chance to take home fantastic prizes!

Follow Tiger Circle to feel the burning passion of O-Camp and win big prizes!

Vote for your favorite O-Camp activity: https://linktr.ee/TigerCircle.hk