Tiger Circle 'Unleash U-Life': Spotlight on O-Camp! Join the quiz & win big prizes

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Night Recap - September 3, 2026
Orientation Camp (O-Camp) is an indispensable hallmark of university life—a time for freshmen to forge lasting connections, broaden their networks, and embark on an exciting new journey. Driven by a passion to support the vibrant student community, Tiger Circle presents the Tiger Circle Unleash U-Life Campaign, stepping directly onto campuses to power up O-Camp events with high energy and hands-on support!
To help students perform at their peak through every O-Camp challenge, Tiger Circle has partnered with top-tier brands to deliver a comprehensive stash of event essentials:
Going beyond event supplies, the Tiger Circle team hit the ground running on-site to capture the vibrant energy and unforgettable highlights of the camp.
Best of all, this excitement isn't limited to university students! We are thrilled to launch our online "Tiger Circle O-Camp Quiz", open to the public. Watch our event recap videos, cast your vote, and answer a simple question for a chance to take home fantastic prizes!
Follow Tiger Circle to feel the burning passion of O-Camp and win big prizes!
Vote for your favorite O-Camp activity: https://linktr.ee/TigerCircle.hk