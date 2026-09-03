logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Tiger Circle 'Unleash U-Life': Spotlight on O-Camp! Join the quiz & win big prizes

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Orientation Camp (O-Camp) is an indispensable hallmark of university life—a time for freshmen to forge lasting connections, broaden their networks, and embark on an exciting new journey. Driven by a passion to support the vibrant student community, Tiger Circle presents the Tiger Circle Unleash U-Life Campaign, stepping directly onto campuses to power up O-Camp events with high energy and hands-on support!

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Essential sponsorship package to fuel the fun

To help students perform at their peak through every O-Camp challenge, Tiger Circle has partnered with top-tier brands to deliver a comprehensive stash of event essentials:

  • Exclusive Beverages: MEKO Pure Water for essential hydration, alongside Tao Ti Supreme Meta Tea, Five Black Soy Milk, and Coconut Milk to keep everyone refreshed and re-energized.
  • Tasty Snacks: Komakiya Tomato Flavored Crackers for a quick, delicious boost between games.
  • Personal Care Essentials: VIRJOY Luxury Facial Towels, Moist Flushable Tissues, and ZENSES Mini Handkerchiefs to keep participants clean and fresh during intense outdoor activities.
  • Health & Wellness Support: Fortune Decaugh II to keep students healthy, protected, and feeling their best.

On-site coverage & Open-for-all Quiz!

Going beyond event supplies, the Tiger Circle team hit the ground running on-site to capture the vibrant energy and unforgettable highlights of the camp.

Best of all, this excitement isn't limited to university students! We are thrilled to launch our online "Tiger Circle O-Camp Quiz", open to the public. Watch our event recap videos, cast your vote, and answer a simple question for a chance to take home fantastic prizes!

Follow Tiger Circle to feel the burning passion of O-Camp and win big prizes!

Vote for your favorite O-Camp activity: https://linktr.ee/TigerCircle.hk

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
Man, 24, on trial in High Court over alleged incest with young sister
NEWS
55 mins ago
Festival of Connoisseurs to position HK as leading global luxury destination
NEWS
2 hours ago
Night Recap - September 3, 2026
NEWS
2 hours ago
Fishing frenzy as stingrays swarm Tai Po's Lam Tsuen River
NEWS
2 hours ago
HKUST reaches milestone of over 1,000 doctoral fellows under flagship talent scheme
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
Hong Kong-Macau scheduled helicopter flights suspended as operator pivots to charter model
NEWS
3 hours ago
Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans
NEWS
3 hours ago
Wellcome teams up with CJ Foods to bring over 100 Korean food items to HK
NEWS
4 hours ago
Govt pushes ahead with Wang Chi House buyout as over 75pc of owners sign sale deals
NEWS
4 hours ago
Hop On Management confirms $11m refunds for Wang Fuk Court owners
NEWS
6 hours ago
Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
NEWS
23 hours ago
source: online
Angela Stanton faces controversy over mainland makeup artist’s alleged illegal work at Miss Hong Kong final
ENTERTAINMENT
02-09-2026 13:07 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
02-09-2026 04:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.