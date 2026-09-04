Motorcyclist thrown 30 metres in West Kowloon Highway crash, driver cuts lane

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was thrown about 30 metres from his vehicle after a BYD electric car cut into his lane on the West Kowloon Highway early on Friday morning.

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The accident occurred around 3.28am when the car, heading towards Tsuen Wan, moved from the middle lane to the slow lane near Olympian City and struck the scooter-style motorcycle. The motorcycle continued sliding about 40 metres after the impact, with the rider landing on the road and initially losing consciousness before regaining awareness.

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The rider, a Kwai Chung Estate resident, had been returning from a trip to Sai Kung with a female friend who was riding behind him. She witnessed the accident and was unharmed. Paramedics treated the injured rider at the scene before taking him to hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.