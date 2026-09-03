logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

The never-ending comparison: Hong Kong v Singapore | The Fine Print | Victor Dawes SC

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

I recently returned from Singapore Convention Week, or "SC Week," impressively organized by the Singapore Ministry of Law and the nation's flagship gathering for the international dispute-resolution community. Named after the United Nations treaty signed in Singapore, the Singapore Convention on Mediation, SC Week is much more than mediation: it covers arbitration, litigation, cross-border disputes, legal technology and investment disputes, bringing together practitioners from over 100 countries.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

What sets Singapore apart as a leading Asian dispute-resolution hub is its commitment to developing an ecosystem, rather than treating dispute resolution as separate institutional offerings. SC Week reflects a continuum: from dispute avoidance to mediation, arbitration and litigation, and through to enforcement. Its 2026 program ranged from AI-enabled mediation to the global implementation of the Singapore Convention, demonstrating Singapore's ambition to establish itself as a globally recognized dispute-resolution brand.

Comparisons between Singapore and Hong Kong have always been endless: Hainanese chicken rice versus char siu rice; Hong Kong Disneyland versus Universal Studios Singapore. For decades, the two cities have been portrayed by some as friendly rivals. Hong Kong, of course, has its own formidable advantages: a rich common-law jurisprudence, a highly competent and independent judiciary drawing on international judicial expertise, and its proximity to the mainland Chinese and reciprocal enforcement arrangements. Likewise, Singapore has its own unique competitive advantages including an efficient civil service and a business-friendly environment.

With International Organization for Mediation now headquartered in Hong Kong and the recently announced Hong Kong International Commercial Court, the two models are increasingly converging. The Singapore International Commercial Court, established in 2015, draws on overseas judicial expertise, bearing strong resemblance to Hong Kong's long-standing practice of appointing non-permanent judges from other common-law jurisdictions to the Court of Final Appeal. Hong Kong now appears to be adopting a similar international commercial court model.

Hong Kong and Singapore have therefore not simply competed; they have developed their respective strengths while learning from international best practices and, increasingly, from each other. Perhaps the real lesson from SC Week is that healthy competition can drive mutual learning.

For dispute resolution, long may this rivalry continue.

For the rest of us, perhaps we can settle the chicken rice question first.

Victor Dawes SC is a practicing barrister. He is a former Chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association and currently Co-Chair of the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Unlocking the multibillion-dollar digital persona market | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan
INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
File Photo/Reuters
Stripe buys OpenRouter, Nvidia buys Hugging Face: US$21b in 10 days | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
03-09-2026 02:13 HKT
From Hong Kong's living room to the Silk Road | Jon the Port | Jonathan Lamport
INSIGHTS
03-09-2026 02:08 HKT
Finding the human touch in a digital world | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
02-09-2026 05:33 HKT
Tech advancement vastly enhances power supply reliability | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
INSIGHTS
02-09-2026 00:01 HKT
What are you doing with your freed time? | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng
INSIGHTS
01-09-2026 01:54 HKT
Elephant coffee and Kopi Luwak are appreciated for their soft texture and restrained bitterness.
Coffee beyond the story: rare beans, cold brews, and good taste | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
01-09-2026 01:51 HKT
Improved guidelines needed for dogs in public places | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam
INSIGHTS
01-09-2026 01:49 HKT
Inflationary realities dim hope for interest rate cut | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
31-08-2026 04:46 HKT
Robin Scott
Building the security layer for the digital economy | Market Pulse | HKTDC
INSIGHTS
31-08-2026 04:44 HKT
Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
NEWS
03-09-2026 00:24 HKT
Louis Koo and production house sued for $149 million over unpaid loan
NEWS
10 hours ago
source: online
Angela Stanton faces controversy over mainland makeup artist’s alleged illegal work at Miss Hong Kong final
ENTERTAINMENT
02-09-2026 13:07 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.