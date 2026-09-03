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Unlocking the multibillion-dollar digital persona market | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan

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1 hour ago
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The explosive growth of generative artificial intelligence has ushered in a transformative era for the global entertainment, sports, and marketing industries. Today, the voices, faces, and movements of public figures, sports icons, key opinion leaders, and industry leaders can be cloned with astonishing realism. This technological leap has fueled a multi-billion-dollar global market for trading and licensing digital personality rights. A prominent figure's digital likeness is no longer just a novelty; it is a highly valuable asset that can be rented globally for synthetic performances, virtual campaigns, and localized advertising. However, this booming economy faces severe threats. Unlicensed deepfakes and unauthorized voice clones are proliferating across digital platforms, threatening rights holders and investors with billions in potential losses.

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To safeguard this high-value trade and resolve complex cross-border conflicts, the industry requires a sophisticated, tech-forward legal infrastructure. Hong Kong, as a premier global financial and legal hub, is uniquely positioned to address this need, with the AALCO Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre, or AALCO-HKRAC, leading the way.

Hong Kong acts as a vital super-connector between mainland China and international markets, making it the ideal neutral venue for multi-jurisdictional intellectual property and digital asset disputes. Under the auspices of an intergovernmental organization, AALCO-HKRAC provides a country-neutral, highly credible, and cost-effective alternative to traditional foreign litigation, which often struggles to hold anonymous or overseas digital infringers accountable. The arbitral awards and mediated settlements facilitated by the center carry international binding force under the New York Convention, offering robust contract enforcement for global talent agencies, brand owners, and technology platforms. This unique legal landscape ensures that international stakeholders can resolve disputes with absolute confidence and efficiency.

The integration of artificial intelligence tools into this dispute resolution framework adds unprecedented value, transforming reactive legal battles into proactive asset protection. This technological synergy allows for a three-pronged approach to safeguarding digital personas:

  1. Automated detection: AI algorithms scan the internet around the clock to instantly flag unauthorized voice clones and deepfakes, providing immediate, verifiable evidence for expedited arbitration proceedings. This drastically reduces the time needed to gather proof.
  2. Smart contracts: Deploying blockchain and AI-driven smart contracts allows for the seamless tracking of every authorized use of a digital persona. This automates royalty distribution, ensuring that rights holders and financiers receive their earnings instantly and transparently, eliminating payment delays.
  3. Digital watermarking: AI-driven digital watermarking embeds invisible, tamper-proof signatures into authorized media. In the event of a dispute, AALCO-HKRAC can utilize this technology to instantly verify whether a digital performance is legally licensed or stolen, providing undeniable clarity to arbitrators.

For public figures and high-profile IP holders, this integrated framework guarantees that their digital identities are protected, allowing them to monetize their likenesses safely.

For financiers and venture capitalists, it mitigates the legal risks associated with investing in synthetic media, ensuring stable and secure returns. For lawmakers and regulators, supporting this initiative will solidify Hong Kong's position as a global intellectual property trading hub and a leader in international dispute resolution. The time has come for public figures, brand owners, financiers, and lawmakers to collaborate. By leveraging the institutional strength of AALCO-HKRAC and the power of AI, we can protect creative assets and establish a secure, prosperous future for the global digital licensing industry.

Nick Chan is Director of Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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