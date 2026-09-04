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WORLD

US Treasury issues $1 coin with Trump's face on it

WORLD
24 mins ago
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The US Treasury on Wednesday issued US$1 coins featuring the face of President Donald Trump, the latest move in an unprecedented campaign by the Republican billionaire to put his personal stamp on national institutions.

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The coins were minted to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States celebrated this year.

A roll of 25 US$1 coins was available for sale for US$61 -- a mark-up of 144 percent -- with a 100-coin bag available for US$154.50.

When the Treasury announced the plan it was unclear if the coins would have monetary value or would be purely commemorative, but on Wednesday the US Mint said the coins were "also in circulation."

The move to put Trump's countenance on a coin with monetary value runs counter to federal law that says no living president may appear on US currency.

Trump has aggressively defied precedent and legal challenges in his push to remake US institutions in his second term, putting his name on the Kennedy Center for the Arts and demolishing the East Wing of the White House to make room for a new ballroom, among other moves.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The new coin features Trump's face on one side, with the words "Liberty" and "In God We Trust." It also features the dates 1776-2026, marking 250 years of US independence.

The other side of the coin features a version of the US presidential seal, depicting an eagle clutching arrows and an olive branch while covered by a shield that says "250."

This is just the latest in Trump's campaign to put his face and name on US currency.

In May, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said his department was pursuing a plan to issue a new US$250 bill with Trump's face on it.

He conceded that the move would require Congress to change the law barring living persons from appearing on currency.

The US Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the new US$1 coin violates that law.

In March, the Treasury announced that US paper money would soon bear Trump's signature -- another first for a sitting US president.

AFP

Trump coin

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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