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NEWS

Man loses nearly $300,000 to fake SF Express customer service scam

NEWS
46 mins ago
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A man lost nearly HK$300,000 after falling victim to a scam involving fake SF Express customer service staff who claimed his Taobao parcel had been damaged.

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Police said the man recently received a fraudulent text message claiming to be related to a previous Taobao order. The message said the parcel had been damaged and that he was eligible for a refund and compensation.

He was then told to contact a purported SF Express Hong Kong customer service representative via WhatsApp.

The man later spoke to the fake customer service representative on a video call and was instructed to live-stream his online banking activities. The scammer allegedly used the opportunity to obtain his banking login details.

The man did not receive the promised refund, while nearly HK$300,000 in his account was transferred to a scammer-controlled account.

Police said they received 37 phishing scam reports in the past week, involving total losses of more than HK$5 million.

Police reminded the public that SF Express Hong Kong has used push notifications through its official SFHK APP for all self-pickup notifications since April 14, 2025, instead of text messages.

Police said any text message claiming to be a self-pickup notification from SF Express Hong Kong is likely to be a scam, urging the public to stay vigilant.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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