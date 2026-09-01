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NEWS

Morning Recap - September 1, 2026

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1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

TVB program exposes suspected vice massage shops in Ma On Shan shopping malls

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TVB's "Scoop" program has aired an investigation into suspected vice massage shops operating in two Ma On Shan shopping malls, following a six-month undercover operation.

Public housing resident jailed for 6 weeks over false property declaration

A public rental housing resident from Wo Che Estate in Sha Tin was sentenced to six weeks' immediate imprisonment at Shatin Magistrates' Courts on Monday for making a false statement about property ownership.

Driver flees after white car crashes into railing on Ching Cheung Road in Cheung Sha Wan

A driver abandoned their white private car and fled the scene after it crashed into roadside railings on Ching Cheung Road in Cheung Sha Wan on Monday night.

Mainland woman jailed for 8 weeks for carrying duty-not-paid cigarettes in child's backpack

A 48-year-old mainland female passenger was sentenced to eight weeks' imprisonment by Fanling Magistrates' Courts on Monday for possessing duty-not-paid cigarettes and failing to declare them to Customs officers.

Health Department probes unregistered 'cancer vaccine' claims, raids seven premises of Pacific Asia Medical Centre

The Department of Health has launched an investigation into claims by "Hong Kong Pacific Asia Medical Centre" offering a "cancer-preventing vaccine" for HK$120,000, allegedly able to prevent more than 20 types of cancer.

World/China

Nepal teams seek hundreds trapped in hydropower tunnels after deadly floods

Nepal's rescue teams, helped by Chinese and Indian experts, stepped up efforts on Monday to reach hundreds of people believed to be stuck inside blocked hydropower project tunnels in the aftermath of last week's Himalayan flood.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sydney mother punched shark repeatedly to survive attack: 'Like fighting a dinosaur'

A Sydney woman who survived a shark attack has described how she repeatedly punched a 4-metre great white shark during the ordeal, saying it felt "like fighting a dinosaur."

Trump vows to hit Iran hard after first exchanges of fire in a month

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday promised further strikes against Iran after the first tit-for-tat attacks in a month, as a conflict that had lately settled into an economic standoff threatened to escalate into open fighting again.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Putin, Xi hold talks in Kyrgyzstan as regional summit begins

Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping began talks Monday in Kyrgyzstan, where a dozen other heads of state also gathered for a two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which seeks to be a counterbalance to the West.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

'HK Pharmacy' online stores shut down in mainland crackdown on false medical claims

Chinese authorities have ordered major e-commerce platforms to remove 35 online stores operating under the name "Hong Kong Pharmacy" as part of a crackdown on fraudulent medical marketing, the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine has announced.

Finance

Wall Street closes lower as oil prices jump, indexes notch monthly gains

U.S. stocks weakened on Monday, with Wall Street turning the page on a volatile month as a war-related jump in crude prices revived inflation fears and raised the likelihood of tighter monetary policy.

Editorial

The fiscal squeeze and global wealth pivot: how UK debt pressures enhance Hong Kong's appeal

Recent revenue figures from HM Revenue and Customs show that 45 percent of all UK capital gains tax receipts are generated by individuals realizing gains of 5 million pounds (HK$53.1 million) or more – a cohort representing less than 1 percent of all CGT taxpayers.

Sport

Argentina's Messi ends international career

Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 2022 and the final in 2026, is retiring from international football, he said on Monday.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Liverpool sign France forward Barcola from PSG

Liverpool have signed France forward Bradley Barcola from European champions Paris St Germain on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Instagram/ Liverpool FC
Instagram/ Liverpool FC

Opinion

What are you doing with your freed time? | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

BCG's 2026 AI at Work survey found that 42 percent of frontline employees who regularly use artificial intelligence save at least eight hours a week.

Coffee beyond the story: rare beans, cold brews, and good taste | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

Elephant coffee and Kopi Luwak are names most coffee drinkers already know.

Elephant coffee and Kopi Luwak are appreciated for their soft texture and restrained bitterness.
Elephant coffee and Kopi Luwak are appreciated for their soft texture and restrained bitterness.

Improved guidelines needed for dogs in public places | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam

A series of recent dog attacks has shocked the entire city, with a case involving an adult victim causing particular distress. While I fully understand that pets hold a special place in some families, public safety must always remain the top priority.

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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