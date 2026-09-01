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NEWS

TVB program exposes suspected vice massage shops in Ma On Shan shopping malls

NEWS
48 mins ago
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TVB's "Scoop" program has aired an investigation into suspected vice massage shops operating in two Ma On Shan shopping malls, following a six-month undercover operation.

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The program received a tip-off from a shop owner who claimed that the malls, located in a well-regarded school district near the MTR, had seen women in revealing clothing frequenting the area, with many male customers visiting for "massages."

An undercover male reporter found that female staff in low-cut dresses and short skirts, speaking Mandarin, told him appointments were fully booked. A female reporter was told no services were available.

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Interviews with male customers revealed prices ranging from HK$500 for a one-hour massage to HK$700 for "special services," with some charging up to HK$1,200. One middle-aged man told reporters he had visited two shops in one day, paying HK$600 at one and HK$1,000 at another for full service.

Barrister Albert Luk Wai-hung said full-body massages without a license are illegal, carrying a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and six months' jail for a first offence.

vice massage undercover Ma On Shan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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