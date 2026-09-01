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Liverpool sign France forward Barcola from PSG

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1 hour ago
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Instagram/ Liverpool FC
Instagram/ Liverpool FC

Liverpool have signed France forward Bradley Barcola from European champions Paris St Germain on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.

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British media reported that the 23-year-old had signed a five-year deal in a package worth around £120 million (US$162 million).

"It took a long time but I'm really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play," Barcola told Liverpool's website.

A product of Olympique Lyonnais' academy, Barcola was part of France's squad at this year's World Cup and is known for his pace and dribbling ability.

Barcola joined PSG in 2023 in a deal worth €45 million (US$52 million).

He made 152 appearances for the French club, scoring 39 goals and contributing 37 assists and helping them win back-to-back Champions League titles, three Ligue 1 crowns and two French Cups.

Barcola had two years left on his PSG contract but faced stiff competition for a starting spot in an attack that includes 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ferran Torres.

"I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League – it's one of my biggest dreams in my life," Barcola added.

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New manager Andoni Iraola's squad has also been boosted by the recent arrivals of Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo on loan, French centre back Jeremy Jacquet and Spanish forward Victor Munoz.

Liverpool's attacking options include British record signing Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Munoz.

The Merseyside club finished fifth in the Premier League last season despite spending around £400 million on new signings.

Liverpool parted ways with manager Arne Slot and appointed former Bournemouth boss Iraola in a bid to revive their fortunes.

They salvaged a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at the weekend and visit Ipswich Town on Friday.

Reuters

LiverpoolBarcola

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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