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ENTERTAINMENT

Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up

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Bernice Yuen has been crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, with Ada Tang named first runner-up and Scarlett Li taking second runner-up.

The pageant’s grand final was held at TVB City in Tseung Kwan O on Sunday night (Aug 30), with 12 contestants competing for the crown under this year’s theme, “Dare to be Perfect.”

Yuen, a communications graduate of Hong Kong Baptist University and third runner-up of Miss Chinese World, had been among the favorites throughout the competition.

The Hong Kong native is a multi-hyphenate who has worked as a theme park performer, event host, stage actress and model. Her experience in front of the camera and on stage helped her stand out among the contestants, while her natural and outgoing personality also won her attention from viewers.

Before entering the Miss Hong Kong pageant, Yuen traveled to Kuala Lumpur to compete in Miss Chinese World 2026, where she finished third runner-up. She has said she hopes to promote Chinese culture through Hong Kong’s East-meets-West identity and showcase its appeal to a wider audience.

Tang, 24, graduated from Kingston University in London in 2024, majoring in fashion design. She had worked in London before entering the Miss Hong Kong pageant and was listed as a pattern-making assistant at a haute couture brand.

Standing at 174 centimeters, Tang was the tallest contestant in this year’s pageant. Her height and distinctive figure helped her stand out during the swimsuit segment, where she appeared in a yellow bikini.

Tang had not initially been regarded as one of the strongest contenders for the crown, but her consistent performance throughout the competition helped her emerge as a dark horse. Her confident stage presence and fashion background ultimately earned her the first runner-up title.

Li, who holds a master’s degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and works as a sustainability reporting consultant, had emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants throughout the competition. Her academic background, polished appearance and relaxed personality made her a strong contender for the crown.

She was named Miss Photogenic on the final night before going on to take second runner-up.

The final four contestants were Yuen, Li, Tang and Jasmine Lo.

Earlier in the evening, Chorie Li was named Miss Friendship after contestants voted for the award.

The 12 contestants also took part in a series of performances during the show, including a dance number with former Miss Hong Kong contestants and girl group MYNT.

Ada Tang
Ada Tang
Scarlett Li
Scarlett Li
Miss Hong Kong 2026

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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