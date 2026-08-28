logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Improved guidelines needed for dogs in public places | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam

INSIGHTS
51 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A series of recent dog attacks has shocked the entire city, with a case involving an adult victim causing particular distress. While I fully understand that pets hold a special place in some families, public safety must always remain the top priority.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Having traveled extensively, I have observed that some countries already have relatively mature and practical regulations governing the presence of dogs in public places, especially restaurants. For example, some jurisdictions classify dogs according to their size or breed: Larger dogs are often required to wear muzzles, while smaller dogs are subject to more relaxed rules. In contrast, Hong Kong's current legislation does not make detailed distinctions based on breed or size. Frontline restaurant staff may even struggle to identify the four restricted dog breeds. Imagine a German Shepherd and a poodle at the table for a meal – the risks are clearly different, yet the existing system fails to reflect this distinction.

I recognize that not every customer and restaurant are prepared or willing to welcome dogs. Therefore, the government should provide clearer and more practical guidelines. Dog owners must exercise strong self-discipline and thoroughly understand their pets' temperaments and behavior. At the same time, restaurant operators and frontline staff also need basic knowledge of how to respond if an unexpected incident occurs. The government should review the current legislation and introduce a graded regulatory system based on dog breed and size. Such a system would give both restaurants and dog owners clear, consistent rules to follow and reduce uncertainty on all sides.

Many of Hong Kong's regulations include a "trial period," after which the policy is reviewed and adjusted based on actual experience. Pet-friendly policies should be no exception. Rather than waiting for accidents to happen before taking remedial action, it is far better to proactively examine the system and refine it at an early stage. Only by striking a careful balance between public safety and a pet-friendly environment can we create a truly sustainable and widely accepted approach for the long term.

The Honorable Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung is a non-official member of the Executive Council and chairman of the Vocational Training Council

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
What are you doing with your freed time? | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng
INSIGHTS
46 mins ago
Elephant coffee and Kopi Luwak are appreciated for their soft texture and restrained bitterness.
Coffee beyond the story: rare beans, cold brews, and good taste | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
48 mins ago
Inflationary realities dim hope for interest rate cut | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
21 hours ago
Robin Scott
Building the security layer for the digital economy | Market Pulse | HKTDC
INSIGHTS
21 hours ago
The Black Rooster, the Iron Baron, and the rolling hills in between – Part I | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong
INSIGHTS
28-08-2026 00:45 HKT
The Northern Metropolis and the legal profession's supporting role | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong, BBS
INSIGHTS
28-08-2026 00:01 HKT
A paper-cut artwork featuring fish by Joe Wong (left) The Stallion of fortune and beauty artwork by Mia Nel (right)
The wonder of creativity | Chiang Oi-ling
INSIGHTS
27-08-2026 10:50 HKT
Echoes of eternity: a fond farewell to pharaohs and a new golden chapter | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
27-08-2026 02:49 HKT
Saint Pierre et Miquelon
Postcard from Saint Pierre and Miquelon | La Vie en Rose | Joanne Chan
INSIGHTS
27-08-2026 02:48 HKT
Strong cargo partnership forged at our HK airport | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
INSIGHTS
26-08-2026 01:42 HKT
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
30-08-2026 22:43 HKT
Mui Kai-ming arrives at the mortuary on Monday morning.
Brother of Anita Mui hopes mother can be laid to rest beside her daughter
NEWS
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 98pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyback offer ahead of Monday deadline
NEWS
30-08-2026 17:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.