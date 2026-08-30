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NEWS

Health Department probes unregistered 'cancer vaccine' claims, raids seven premises of Pacific Asia Medical Centre

NEWS
6 mins ago
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The Department of Health has launched an investigation into claims by "Hong Kong Pacific Asia Medical Centre" offering a "cancer-preventing vaccine" for HK$120,000, allegedly able to prevent more than 20 types of cancer.

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The DH said the WT1 vaccine is not a registered pharmaceutical product in Hong Kong, and no registration records have been found with drug regulators in the mainland or overseas. Any advertisement claiming the vaccine can prevent cancer is misleading.

The department received reports in July alleging the centre and its affiliates were promoting the vaccine on social media. Officials have conducted multiple unannounced inspections, including of seven premises across Hong Kong and Kowloon on Monday. They have warned that illegally providing unregistered drugs is a criminal offence carrying imprisonment.

The case has been referred to the Medical Council of Hong Kong over possible professional misconduct, and to Customs over possible illegal importation. The DH has also notified mainland authorities about advertisements on social media platforms there.

Under the Pharmacy and Poisons Ordinance, illegal sale or possession of unregistered pharmaceutical products carries a maximum fine of HK$100,000 and two years' jail. The DH urged the public not to trust unverified claims and to consult registered doctors about disease prevention.

unregistered vaccine cancer prevention Health Department

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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