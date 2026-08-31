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Brother of Anita Mui hopes mother can be laid to rest beside her daughter

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Mui Kai-ming arrives at the mortuary on Monday morning.
Mui Kai-ming arrives at the mortuary on Monday morning.

The mother of late Cantopop legend Anita Mui Yim-fong died on Sunday at the age of 102 after collapsing while eating at her Causeway Bay home, with her eldest son saying he hoped she could be buried alongside the singer.

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Tam Mei-kam, widely known as “Mother Mui,” was taken to Ruttonjee Hospital after losing consciousness and was later certified dead.

Her eldest son, Mui Kai-ming, arrived at Victoria Public Mortuary in Kennedy Town at around 10am on Monday with a woman to identify the body and handle related procedures.

Speaking to reporters as he left, Mui said his mother had died peacefully and that the family hoped to arrange a burial rather than cremation in accordance with her wishes.

“She told us about this when she was alive,” Mui said, adding that she would most likely be buried near Anita Mui so the two could “keep each other company.”

Asked whether a newspaper notice previously placed by his mother declaring that she was severing ties with him could affect his handling of the funeral, Mui dismissed the suggestion.

“I don’t think it affects anything at all,” he said. “I just went to the police station and they said you are her son, you will always be her son.”

He added that family matters should be left to relatives rather than outsiders.

Mui Kai-ming said his mother passed away peacefully.
Mother Mui had launched multiple legal actions with her son Mui Kai-ming seeking a lump-sum payout of Anita Mui’s entire estate, but the claims were rejected by the courts.
Mother Mui had launched multiple legal actions with her son Mui Kai-ming seeking a lump-sum payout of Anita Mui’s entire estate, but the claims were rejected by the courts.
Anita Mui’s family frequently made headlines over financial disputes after the singer’s death.
Mui Kai-ming arrives at the mortuary on Monday morning.

Mui said his mother had choked while eating oatmeal and also criticized a nephew who lived with her for allegedly not being present when the incident occurred.

The incident happened at around 10.30am on Sunday at a flat in Leigyinn Building on Leighton Road, where Tam was being cared for by a 31-year-old Indonesian domestic helper.

The helper was feeding her liquid oatmeal when Tam suddenly collapsed and emergency services were called.

Rescuers found her unconscious and rushed her to hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11.27am.

Tam was understood to have suffered from heart disease and high blood pressure and required regular medication and a liquid diet.

Police found no suspicious circumstances at the flat. The case is being followed up by the Happy Valley division’s miscellaneous investigation team.

Mui went to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after learning of his mother’s death and saw her for the final time.
 

Anita MuiMui Yim-fongMui Kai-mingMother Mui

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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