Customs seizes $36.2m in cocaine, arrests foreign national in Mong Kok raid

Hong Kong Customs officers have dismantled a drug storage and distribution center operating in the bustling Mong Kok district, seizing approximately 53.9 kilograms of suspected cocaine with an estimated market value of HK$36.2 million. A 49-year-old foreign national was arrested on charges of trafficking in dangerous drugs.

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The operation was launched on August 26 following intelligence exchanges with overseas law enforcement agencies.

Customs officers intercepted the suspect outside a hotel in Central, where he violently resisted and attempted to flee before being subdued.

A search of his backpack yielded 11 kilograms of suspected cocaine, leading to his immediate arrest.

Following the initial arrest, officers escorted the suspect to a private residential unit in Mong Kok for a search.

Inside the premises, investigators uncovered an additional 42.9 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

The police spokesman noted that syndicate members deliberately utilized the high foot traffic of Mong Kok to blend in and evade detection.

The suspect had also been frequently hopping between different hotels across the city to make tracking his movements significantly harder for investigators.

The suspect remains in custody and will be formally charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs.

Customs officials stated that the operation successfully neutralized a major drug ring at its source, preventing a massive quantity of illicit substances from reaching the local market.

Authorities reiterated that drug trafficking is a serious offense under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, carrying a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and life imprisonment upon conviction.