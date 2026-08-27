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Govt invites disability advocates to test accessibility features ahead of new Huanggang Port opening

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Representatives from accessibility advisory bodies and social service organizations were invited by the Security Bureau on Thursday to conduct on-site trials of barrier-free facilities at the new Huanggang Port, ensuring a smooth and convenient clearance experience for all travelers ahead of its official commissioning.

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Cross-departmental teams guide comprehensive trial of barrier-free facilities

Special testers from the Sub-committee on Access under the Rehabilitation Advisory Committee and member agencies of the Hong Kong Council of Social Service inspected both indoor and outdoor amenities across the port complex. 

The assessment examined essential accessibility infrastructure, including tactile paving paths, accessible restrooms, passenger lifts, and dedicated travel clearance channels designed for individuals with mobility challenges.

Multi-agency coordination praised as officials pledge ongoing refinements

During the trial run, front-line personnel from the Immigration Department and Customs and Excise Department guided participants through immigration and customs procedures, while the Transport Department detailed traffic arrangements and the Architectural Services Department explained the universal design elements of the building. 

Officials from the Government Property Agency also briefed attendees on upcoming support initiatives, such as stationing customer service ambassadors to assist travelers on site. 

Participants widely commended the comprehensive scope of the facilities while putting forward practical suggestions for further optimization. The Security Bureau stated that authorities will follow up on each recommendation to refine operations and deliver an accessible, barrier-free border-crossing experience for the public.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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