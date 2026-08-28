Delivery truck catches fire at Container Terminal 3 roundabout in Kwai Chung

A box truck burst into flames on Friday morning near Container Terminal 3 in Kwai Chung, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air that were visible from as far as Route 3.

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The incident occurred at around 10.35am as the commercial vehicle was navigating a roundabout on Container Port Road South.

The fire broke out abruptly in the front cab area, forcing the driver to pull over immediately and evacuate to safety.

The vehicle's cabin was quickly engulfed in heavy flames before emergency services arrived.

Fire crews rushed to the scene shortly after receiving emergency calls.

Firefighters deployed a water jet and equipped a breathing apparatus team to tackle the intense blaze consuming the front of the vehicle.

The truck was transporting a load of packaged, newly manufactured air conditioning units stored in the rear cargo compartment.

To prevent the fire from spreading further into the shipment and ensure the flames were completely extinguished, firefighters unloaded boxes of air conditioners from the back to allow direct water spraying.

Rescue workers brought the fire fully under control by 11.37am, roughly an hour after the initial outbreak.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.