Minor leak at Taishan Nuclear Power Station classified as Level 0 deviation

Hong Kong authorities announced that a minor operational event involving a localized leak occurred at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong, with safety barriers remaining intact and no radiation released into the environment.

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A spokesperson for the Security Bureau stated that notification was received from the Nuclear Emergency Committee Office of Guangdong Province regarding an operational event at the plant.

On August 24, while Unit 2 was operating safely, on-site personnel during a routine patrol discovered a small leak at the transfer pool boundary door and minor water accumulation on the adjacent floor.

Maintenance teams promptly repaired the leak to normal condition, cleared the accumulated water, and confirmed through testing that all readings were normal.

Throughout the maintenance process, Unit 2 remained in a safe operating condition at all times, with its three safety barriers intact and zero radioactive material released.

Authorities confirmed that the deviation posed no impact on unit safety, staff health, the surrounding public, or the environment. Under the International Nuclear and Radiological Event Scale and relevant nuclear safety regulations, the event was officially classified on August 25 as a Level 0 deviation.

The occurrence marks the second operational incident reported at the facility within the year. The previous incident took place in April, when two chip-shaped foreign objects were detected in the No. 3 steam generator and similarly handled without any radioactive release or safety risks, also receiving a Level 0 classification.

Taishan Nuclear Power Joint Venture Company Limited has submitted its report to regulatory authorities, initiated internal experience feedback reviews, and published full details on its official website for public review.