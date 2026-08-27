Solo burglar steals $43,000 from To Kwa Wan dental clinic during amber rainstorm

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Man, 21, stabbed in To Kwa Wan, police hunt 3 suspects
04-08-2026 03:57 HKT
Falling concrete damages 3 cars in To Kwa Wan during heavy rain
09-06-2026 05:46 HKT
Highwood phase 2 sees price increase up to 13pc
27-05-2026 19:16 HKT
Elderly woman, 79, strangled and robbed in To Kwa Wan
25-05-2026 05:07 HKT
Highwood phase 2 unveils latest price list for 50 units
19-05-2026 19:12 HKT
URA invites EOI for Bailey Street/Chi Kiang Street project on Wednesday
12-05-2026 19:48 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood entries first round for 150 units on Saturday
10-05-2026 18:58 HKT