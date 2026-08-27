Solo burglar steals $43,000 from To Kwa Wan dental clinic during amber rainstorm

A dental clinic in To Kwa Wan was burglarized during an amber rainstorm warning early today, with a lone thief escaping with HK$43,000 in cash.

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Police received a report at 8.37am from a staff member returning to open the ground-floor clinic at 277 To Kwa Wan Road, after discovering opened drawers with all cash emptied inside.

CCTV footage revealed that a man wearing a cap and holding an umbrella broke into the premises at around 1am while the amber rainstorm signal was in effect.

Investigations showed that the intruder entered through an unlocked rear wooden door after climbing through a lightwell in the back alley. He then ransacked the unsecured drawers containing the cash.

Police are searching for the solo burglar, and no arrests have been made so far.