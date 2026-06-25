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NEWS

Mother and son arrested after primary school altercation and disciplinary kicks in To Kwa Wan

NEWS
35 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

An attempt by a mother to discipline her 10-year-old son after he allegedly attacked four teachers at a To Kwa Wan primary school has resulted in both the parent and child being arrested.

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Police received a report at around 1pm on Tuesday from S.K.H. Good Shepherd Primary School on Ma Tau Wai Road that a male student had allegedly assaulted four staff members. 

The 10-year-old boy, who is understood to have emotional issues, reportedly grew agitated over academic matters, throwing books and kicking school staff. The outburst left four employees with minor injuries.

Upon being urgently summoned to the school to handle the situation, the boy's 46-year-old mother, surnamed Duan, became highly emotional and reportedly kicked her son twice in front of school personnel.

The injured staff members—consisting of one man and three women aged between 28 and 51—along with the young boy, were all transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical treatment and evaluation.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while his mother was arrested for ill-treatment or neglect by those in charge of child or young person.

In response, the school confirmed that the incident had been reported to the Education Bureau and activated a crisis management team to support the students and staff involved, along with follow-ups with the parents. 

The case is currently under active investigation by detectives from the Kowloon City police district.

To Kwa Wanaltercation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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