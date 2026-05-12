URA invites EOI for Bailey Street/Chi Kiang Street project on Wednesday

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Phase 2 of Highwood entries first round for 150 units on Saturday
10-05-2026 18:58 HKT
Highwood phase 2 records 20 times oversubscription for 150 units
07-05-2026 15:16 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood receives 2,350 checks for 150 units
06-05-2026 16:23 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood unveils 158 units for Saturday tender sale
05-05-2026 21:33 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood gets over 700 checks for 146 flats
03-05-2026 16:30 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood to unveil first price list soon: Henderson
29-04-2026 16:34 HKT
Highwood Phase 2 to release first price list this week
28-04-2026 15:17 HKT
Henderson Land's Highwood to offer 50 units for sale on Saturday
18-03-2026 18:50 HKT
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says
11-05-2026 13:30 HKT
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
11-05-2026 18:07 HKT