URA invites EOI for Bailey Street/Chi Kiang Street project on Wednesday

The Urban Renewal Authority said it will start inviting developers and consortia to submit an expression of interest to develop the Bailey Street/Chi Kiang Street project in Kowloon on Wednesday.

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The submission deadline is May 27 by noon.

The project is one of two sites granted to the URA by the government. It covers approximately 7,600 square meters and is expected to provide at least 1,200 residential units. Located on To Kwa Wan waterfront, the project features a 760 sq m at-grade outdoor communal space, created by the setback of building mass at the southern end from Bailey Street.

This communal area connects with the adjacent Hoi Sham Park and the waterfront promenade, enhancing connectivity between To Kwa Wan and the waterfront. At the same time, the design preserves street-level air ventilation and visual permeability.

This planning will strengthen synergies with URA's "District-based Redevelopment New Community" projects, reinforcing the cove–waterfront–inland link and supporting the broader "Victoria Cove Area" development.

