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Man, 21, stabbed in To Kwa Wan, police hunt 3 suspects

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 21-year-old man was stabbed in a stairwell in To Kwa Wan on Monday evening, police said.

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Police received a report from the victim, surnamed Lai, around 6pm that he had been attacked by three men with a meat cleaver at a staircase on San Lau Street. He suffered severe bleeding to his arm and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the victim did not know the three attackers. He had earlier argued with them over a debt at a unit in the building before they attacked him and fled. Police have classified the case as wounding and are searching for the three suspects. No arrests have been made.

To Kwa Wan stabbing wounding debt dispute police hunt

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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