Man, 21, stabbed in To Kwa Wan, police hunt 3 suspects

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Man attacked by 5 assailants in Tin Shui Wai, injured to head and limbs
28-07-2026 04:02 HKT
Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park
18-06-2026 03:48 HKT
Falling concrete damages 3 cars in To Kwa Wan during heavy rain
09-06-2026 05:46 HKT
Man stabbed in head at Zhuhai shopping mall, suspect arrested at scene
28-05-2026 02:03 HKT
Highwood phase 2 sees price increase up to 13pc
27-05-2026 19:16 HKT
Elderly woman, 79, strangled and robbed in To Kwa Wan
25-05-2026 05:07 HKT
62-year-old woman arrested for stabbing ex-husband at Sheung Shui estate
21-05-2026 03:24 HKT