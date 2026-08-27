Man dies after being found unconscious on sampan off Tseung Kwan O

A 67-year-old man died in hospital today after being found unconscious aboard a sampan off the Tseung Kwan O Cross Bay Link.

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Police received a report at 9.14am during a red rainstorm warning from a person on a passing boat who saw the unconscious man on the sampan.

Rescuers located the vessel and transported the unconscious man to Tseung Kwan O Hospital for emergency treatment. He was certified dead shortly after 11am. Police are investigating the cause of the incident.