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Man dies after being found unconscious on sampan off Tseung Kwan O

NEWS
30 mins ago
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Police officers investigate at Tseung Kwan O Hospital.
Police officers investigate at Tseung Kwan O Hospital.

A 67-year-old man died in hospital today after being found unconscious aboard a sampan off the Tseung Kwan O Cross Bay Link.

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Police received a report at 9.14am during a red rainstorm warning from a person on a passing boat who saw the unconscious man on the sampan. 

Rescuers located the vessel and transported the unconscious man to Tseung Kwan O Hospital for emergency treatment. He was certified dead shortly after 11am. Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

 

Tseung Kwan O Cross Bay Linkred rainstorm warning

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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