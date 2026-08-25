Hong Kong's exports surge 50 percent last month on robust AI demand

Hong Kong’s exports surged over 50 percent in the second month in a row in July, official data showed, as demand for AI-related electronics products remained robust against geopolitical uncertainties.

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The value of total exports of goods increased by 50.7 percent to HK$672.5 billion last month, following a 42-year-high growth of 53.4 percent in June, according to the Census and Statistics Department.

The figure also beat economists’ projection for a 45 percent increase for July.

Imports rose by 41 percent from a year earlier, following a 45.4 percent surge in June, but were slightly below a projected gain of 42.2 percent for the month.

A visible trade deficit of HK$4.9 billion, equivalent to 0.7 percent of the value of imports of goods, was recorded in July.

For the first seven months of 2026 as a whole, outbound shipment value jumped by 40.9 percent from 2025, while imports grew by 40.6 percent.

Total exports to Asia as a whole grew by 54.6 percent in the month, led by a 95.7 percent hike to Taiwan, the department said. Shipments to the United States also nearly doubled in July.

By commodity, exports of most principal commodity divisions registered increases, led by a HK$121.6 billion, or 54 percent rise in export value in electrical machinery, apparatus and appliances, and electrical parts. It was followed by a HK$54.3 billion, or 106.5 percent rise in office machines and automatic data processing machines.

Looking ahead, the robust global demand for AI-related electronic products is expected to continue supporting Hong Kong's merchandise trade performance, a government spokesman said.

However, downside risks remain, the spokesman warned.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, trade protectionism among advanced economies, and risks associated with the rapid expansion of global investment in AI all warrant close monitoring, he added.