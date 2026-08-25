logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's July net gold imports via Hong Kong rose 11pc m-o-m

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
UK gold bars and gold Sovereign coins are displayed at Baird & Co in Hatton Garden in London, Britain, October 8, 2025. REUTERS
UK gold bars and gold Sovereign coins are displayed at Baird & Co in Hatton Garden in London, Britain, October 8, 2025. REUTERS

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in July rose about 11 percent from June and 28 percent year-on-year, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday, supported by an uptick in investment demand.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The world's top gold consumer imported a net 56.193 metric tons in July, compared with 50.679 tons in June and 43.923 tons in July 2025, the data showed.

"The increase in net imports would most likely reflect an uptick in demand for investment products such as bar and coin as jewellery demand is flat in the face of an uncertain economy," said Rhona O'Connell, head of market analysis at StoneX.

China's total gold imports via Hong Kong stood at 75.457 tons in July, down more than 3 percent from June's 78.147 tons.

The Hong Kong data may not provide a complete picture of Chinese purchases, because gold is also imported via Shanghai and Beijing.

China's central bank stepped up its gold purchases for a fifth straight month in July, adding the most bullion to its reserves since October 2023, official data showed earlier this month.

"It is worth noting that China's gold imports have posted a series of all-time highs YTD. Why? Also because China views gold as a strategic tool to support the internationalisation of CNY," Bank of America analysts said in a note last week.

"By linking gold markets more closely to RMB-denominated trading, clearing and settlement, Beijing is gradually expanding alternatives to the dollar-centric financial system," adding that the launch of Hong Kong's precious metals central clearing system represents an important step in that strategy.

Spot gold recorded its first monthly gain in five in July, as softer-than-expected US economic data reduced expectations of further interest rate hikes.

Reuters

ChinaHong Konggoldimport

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of Haidilao hot pot restaurant is seen at a shopping mall complex in Beijing on March 13, 2025. AFP
Haidilao’s H1 profit inches up 0.5pc, delivery business jumps 121pc 
FINANCE
11 mins ago
The national flags of China and Iran fly in Tiananmen Square, China, February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China says will 'safeguard own interests' after US vows Iran sanctions
CHINA
3 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index flat on Tuesday, Meituan down 6.7 percent
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A drone view shows containers at the terminals at the port in Kwai Chung in Hong Kong, China, April 3, 2025. REUTERS
Hong Kong's exports surge 50 percent last month on robust AI demand
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
Barclays expects China to broaden offshore wealth curbs, Hong Kong remains resilient
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Shri Ajit Doval, India's national security adviser and special representative for the India-China boundary question, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
China's vice president meets with Indian national security advisor in Beijing
CHINA
6 hours ago
A customer holds shopping bags with a Shein logo in the first physical space of online fast-fashion retailer Shein on the day of its opening inside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS
Shein's up to US$1.8 billion Hong Kong IPO order book covered, sources say
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index slides at noon on Tuesday
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Cars are stuck in traffic during evening rush hour in central Beijing, China, December 22, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
China proposes road traffic law amendment with autonomous vehicles section, Xinhua says
CHINA
10 hours ago
A robot by Innov8 Power x Unitree Robotics is displayed during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France. Picture provided by REUTERS.
China robot maker Unitree's post-listing slump sparks bubble fears
INNOVATION
10 hours ago
Electric car drives through pedestrian-only street in Causeway Bay, sparks online debate
NEWS
15 hours ago
Taxi stuck sideways in narrow Central alley
SOCIAL BUZZ
24-08-2026 15:55 HKT
logo
Over 50 evacuated as fire in Causeway Bay disrupts traffic and trams
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.