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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index rebounds on Wednesday, Innovent Biologics, Anta Sports up nearly 10pc

FINANCE
2 hours ago
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Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Wednesday, tracking a broader recovery across global markets.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 141 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,652 points at the close. 

The market turnover was HK$254.8 billion.

Innovent Biologics (1801) and Anta Sports Products (2020) both surged nearly 10 percent, leading blue-chip performance. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index gained 0.8 percent to 4,626 points.

Shares of Alibaba (9988) rebounded 2.1 percent on reports that founder Jack Ma Yun purchased HK$600 million worth of shares in the tech giant. 

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up by 0.5 percent to 3,912 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index grew 0.7 percent to 13,841 points.

 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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