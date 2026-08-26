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NEWS

Young knitwear designers to hit the CENTRESTAGE runway

NEWS
24 mins ago
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The Young Knitwear Designers Runway 2026 will take place on September 4 on the main stage of CENTRESTAGE 2026, with free online ticket registration now open to the public.

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Held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, this year's event has adopted a mentorship pairing model to continue its mission of nurturing young talent.

Organizers have invited four renowned international and local fashion brand designers to serve as mentors and collaborate closely with four past contest finalists.

Backed by technical support of veteran knitwear manufacturers, the teams will jointly create four unique knitwear collections aimed at promoting the heritage of knitting craftsmanship while driving industry innovation.

In addition to the runway show, an exhibition will run from September 2 to 5, allowing visitors to observe the intricate craftsmanship and design details up close.

To further support emerging talent, the event will integrate its physical booth with an online business to consumer platform, helping new local designers gain public exposure and drive commercial sales.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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