Privacy watchdog urges reporting of helper data abuse

Privacy Commissioner Ada Chung Lai-ling has urged employers to alert authorities about domestic helpers who illegally use their personal information to obtain loans, aiding future visa reviews.

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The advice comes as the watchdog received 21 related inquiries and complaints in the first half of this year, up from 15 a year earlier.

Speaking on a radio program today, Chung said three helpers were recently issued warning letters for providing employers' details to money lenders. In one case, an employer received repayment calls from four different lenders in a single day.

Meanwhile, New People's Party lawmaker Judy Chan Kapui criticized the warning letters as lacking deterrent effect, calling on the privacy watchdog, the Immigration Department, and the Labour Department to enhance information sharing.

Chan noted that new rules barring licensed money lenders from requiring referees, along with regulations preventing local agencies from collaborating with overseas lenders, should help curb data misuse.

Chung advised affected employers to report misconduct to the Immigration Department to log records for future visa applications, and obtain proof of contract termination to present to money lenders.