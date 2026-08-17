Night Recap - August 17, 2026

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Govt task force rolling out 30 AI projects to streamline public services

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The AI Efficacy Enhancement Team, which aims to coordinate and steer government departments to apply AI, has so far facilitated and implemented the first batch of 30 efficacy enhancement projects, which will be rolled out in phases starting from mid-2026.

Govt to mobilize 10,000 civil servants for new Huanggang Port drill this Sat

A major drill involving 10,000 civil servants and 1,000 vehicles will be held at the Hong Kong Port Area of the new Huanggang Port this Saturday (Aug 22), according to Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung.

Weather unsettled week with two potential cyclones on horizon: Observatory

Hong Kong is in for a soaking week ahead as several AI weather models forecast two areas of low pressure that could develop within 800 kilometers of the city.

Fresh blood needed: Two specialists plead for more hands ahead of Chinese Doctor's Day

Behind every saved life is a team but two young specialists in radiology and vascular surgery are warning of staffing shortages despite advanced technologies. Their plea came ahead of Chinese Doctor's Day on Wednesday, when the Hospital Authority honored the hard work of frontline doctors.

HKU president Zhang Xiang urges reform of outdated administrative systems

The University of Hong Kong president Zhang Xiang has reiterated that his early resignation announcement is intended to give the university sufficient time to search for a successor, adding that HKU’s outdated administrative and management systems must be modernized to keep pace with the times.

Business Today

China's industrial output slows in July, retail sales miss forecasts

China's industrial output growth slowed while retail sales grew less than expected in July, highlighting strains on the economy from weak domestic demand, extreme weather disruptions and the waning effect of state policies aimed at boosting consumption.

Shein eyes company valuation of around US$25 billion in Hong Kong IPO, sources say

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein is eyeing a company valuation of around US$25 billion (HK$195 billion) in its Hong Kong IPO, said three people with knowledge of the matter, down from nearly US$100 billion four years ago due to challenging business conditions.



China's Robotera eyes Hong Kong IPO to raise up to US$1b

China’s robotics company Robotera is considering a Hong Kong listing, joining a wave of Chinese tech firms raising funds in the city’s capital market, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

From kangaroos to dim sum, foreign borrowers rush into Asia-Pacific bond markets

Foreign borrowers are ploughing into once-niche Asia-Pacific bond markets, demonstrating that it's not just Big Tech grabbing funding wherever it can in a world of rising uncertainty and record borrowing.

World/China

Xi calls for learning from Jiang Zemin's extraordinary courage, vision

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for learning from late leader Jiang Zemin's extraordinary courage and vision.

Hayden Panettiere, 'Heroes' and 'Nashville' actress, dies at 36, US media reports

American actress Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in TV shows such as "Nashville" and "Heroes," has died at the age of 36, U.S. media outlets including ABC News reported on Sunday, citing a statement from her father.

Iran's 'black widow' faces multiple death sentences for killing at least 10 husbands

An Iranian woman dubbed the "Black Widow" has been sentenced to multiple death terms for poisoning and killing at least 10 of her husbands over two decades.

French PM announces help for fire-hit regions after jeers from locals

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Monday announced measures to help residents of the southwest hit by wildfires rebuild their lives, after being jeered by locals dissatisfied by the government's response to the disaster.

Nearly 13,000 displaced by deadly Indonesian quake await aid

Thousands of people displaced by a powerful earthquake in eastern Indonesia awaited aid on Monday as they camped out at schools, police stations and government offices.