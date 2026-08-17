Fu Shan Estate makeover brings enhanced well-being to residents under pilot scheme

The Housing Bureau's Well • Being initiative has reached a new milestone with the successful revitalization of public spaces and facilities at Fu Shan Estate in Wong Tai Sin.

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The project is part of the "Let’s Go Well-being – Well-being Design Pretest" program. Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin recently visited the estate to inspect the transformation, accompanied by Legislative Council President Starry Lee Wai-king and several Wong Tai Sin district councilors.

Ho noted that the estate's environment has become significantly more lively and welcoming, earning widespread approval from the neighborhood.

Lively and warm environment receives praise

As one of the five public housing estates participating in the pilot program, Fu Shan Estate underwent a comprehensive review and revitalization of its public spaces, facilities, and overall environment.

A previously dim and unnoticeable entrance passageway has been replaced with a brightly colored estate sign, while formerly dull walls have been painted with distinctive murals reflecting the local character.

The recreational areas have also been diversified to accommodate different age groups, providing play areas for children and relaxing spaces for adults to socialize.

During the visit, elderly residents and young parents were seen enjoying the new communal seating areas while watching children play.

Ho emphasized that the primary beneficiaries of the well-being design are the estate residents, adding that both she and Lee highly value the community's feedback.

She shared that many residents expressed immense satisfaction with the upgraded environment during the visit, even giving the project a perfect rating, which she considered the greatest validation of the project team's efforts.

Ongoing projects to further boost community happiness

Looking ahead, Ho pledged that the bureau will continue striving to meet residents' needs and foster community building through thoughtful design in future public housing renovations.

She mentioned that several other enhancement projects at Fu Shan Estate are slated for completion soon, including a multi-purpose recreation and fitness area in the central atrium, an upgraded main walkway outside Fu Fai House, and a newly landscaped garden.

Through these incremental improvements, the housing chief hopes to continuously elevate the residents' overall sense of happiness and well-being.