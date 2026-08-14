Morning Recap - August 14, 2026

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Second driver dies at wheel in 2 days as truck crashes into Tsing Yi barrier

A truck driver in his 40s died on Thursday evening after apparently losing consciousness while driving on Tsing Yi Road, marking the second such fatal incident in two days.

Woman dies after being pulled from sea off Tsuen Wan

A woman in her 60s died after being rescued from the sea off Tsuen Wan early on Friday morning.

United Christian Hospital's obstetric unit may relocate to TKO Hospital

United Christian Hospital's obstetric unit, which serves the Kowloon East Hospital Cluster, may be relocated to Tseung Kwan O Hospital, with lawmakers saying the move would better match demographic demand.

Power outage hits 2 Belvedere Garden blocks for 3 hours on sweltering night

Two residential blocks at Belvedere Garden in Tsuen Wan lost power for nearly three hours on Thursday night, forcing residents to flee their sweltering flats as temperatures hovered near 29 degrees Celsius.

HK's high-speed rail cross-border trips top 20 million this year

Cross-border passenger trips on the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed rail have surpassed 20 million this year, reaching 20.054 million as of August 10, 11 days earlier than last year.

Driver arrested for drink-driving after Sau Mau Ping crash, test 4 times over limit

A Volkswagen driver was arrested for drink-driving after crashing into a parked dump truck on On Sau Road in Sau Mau Ping late on Thursday night.

Kowloon Funeral Parlour sold for $473m in deal involving Bruce Lee memorial site

The nearly 70-year-old Kowloon Funeral Parlour in Tai Kok Tsui, along with its entire business operation, has been sold for HK$473 million to a consortium of local investors and industry insiders.

World/China News

Heavy rain soaks eastern Japan, prompting highest-level warning

Torrential rain pummelled eastern Japan on Thursday, triggering landslides and power outages, and prompting the weather authority to issue its highest-level heavy rain warning for the region for the first time.

Photo: Reuters

Record rain paralyses Narita airport transport, 4,200 stranded

Record rainfall in Japan's Chiba prefecture has caused severe flooding, cutting off all rail, bus and road links to Narita International Airport and stranding more than 4,000 passengers at the terminals on Thursday night.

Photo: FB

Ukraine offers Russia truce in Black Sea as food supply fears mount, source says

Ukraine has sent Russia an offer suggesting they both halt attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea, a source said, as both countries warned about threats to global food supplies following weeks of intensified strikes on vessels and ports.

Ukraine’s UAVs hit targets at a location given as Black Sea. Reuters

Blast at Rotterdam port energy facility kills one person

A blast at a storage facility for petroleum products at the Netherlands' Rotterdam port killed one person and wounded six others on Thursday, officials said, as police investigated the cause of the explosion.

Photo: Reuters

World Humanoid Robot Games kicks off in Beijing with 2,056 robots competing

The second World Humanoid Robot Games will open next Saturday at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, with 2,056 robots from 666 teams across 16 countries competing, four times the number from the inaugural event.

Hegseth says reports about poor conditions aboard carrier are misrepresented

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday that reports about poor conditions aboard aircraft carrier the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East were "completely misrepresented."

File Photo/Reuters

Market

S&P 500 notches record-high close as rate-hike worries ease

The S&P 500 notched a record-high close on Thursday, fueled by advances in Sandisk and other heavyweight technology stocks, as tame producer price inflation data supported expectations the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates at its September meeting.

Editorial

Global horizons: the strategic evolution of Hong Kong media's global outreach

Hong Kong's current drive to expand its global media footprint is often framed as a novel policy response to shifting geopolitical dynamics, yet it represents the revival and modernization of a deep-seated historical legacy.

Opinion

Beyond infrastructure: reflections from the Northern Metropolis forum | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

In my last column, I wrote about why the Northern Metropolis is important to Hong Kong's future. Today, I would like to share a few reflections from the recent "Forum on the Northern Metropolis."

Swiss dreams (are made of these) – part II | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong

Does Switzerland actually have its own indigenous grapes?

A Swiss vineyard.