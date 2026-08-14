logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

United Christian Hospital's obstetric unit may relocate to TKO Hospital

NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

United Christian Hospital's obstetric unit, which serves the Kowloon East Hospital Cluster, may be relocated to Tseung Kwan O Hospital, with lawmakers saying the move would better match demographic demand.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Legislator Rebecca Chan noted that Tseung Kwan O has more new housing estates and a growing population of young families, increasing demand for maternity services. She said complex cases often have no choice but public hospitals due to high private fees.

Chan also raised concerns about supporting facilities like neonatal intensive care, which require highly specialised staff, and warned that Kai Tak Hospital – under the Kowloon Central Cluster – might face pressure if it has to handle both its existing patients and support Kwun Tong's obstetric needs.

Legislator Nixie Lam backed the relocation, saying Tseung Kwan O has more young couples and families, making it a more suitable location. She said even if Kai Tak Hospital needs to handle additional cases, the overall birth rate remains low, and any pressure would be a "happy problem" reflecting higher birth numbers.

obstetric unit hospital relocation Tseung Kwan O

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKPF, FSD bust illegal fuel station in Tseung Kwan O industrial area, seize 1,541 litres of petrol
NEWS
22-05-2026 01:18 HKT
Man arrested after three-month-old puppy dies in Tseung Kwan O fall
NEWS
16-02-2026 02:18 HKT
2 vehicles torched in suspected arson near Haven of Hope Hospital
NEWS
26-12-2025 00:39 HKT
Sportful Garden Restaurant to close Tseung Kwan O branch amid industry challenges
NEWS
18-08-2025 17:11 HKT
Morning Recap - August 14, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
Power outage hits 2 Belvedere Garden blocks for 3 hours on sweltering night
NEWS
3 hours ago
Woman dies after being pulled from sea off Tsuen Wan
NEWS
3 hours ago
HK’s high-speed rail cross-border trips top 20 million this year
NEWS
6 hours ago
Second driver dies at wheel in 2 days as truck crashes into Tsing Yi barrier
NEWS
6 hours ago
Driver arrested for drink-driving after Sau Mau Ping crash, test 4 times over limit
NEWS
7 hours ago
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
12-08-2026 01:24 HKT
Tuen Mun beach drowning claims life of husband 5 days after wife
NEWS
13-08-2026 01:04 HKT
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
NEWS
12-08-2026 15:08 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.