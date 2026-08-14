United Christian Hospital's obstetric unit may relocate to TKO Hospital

United Christian Hospital's obstetric unit, which serves the Kowloon East Hospital Cluster, may be relocated to Tseung Kwan O Hospital, with lawmakers saying the move would better match demographic demand.

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Legislator Rebecca Chan noted that Tseung Kwan O has more new housing estates and a growing population of young families, increasing demand for maternity services. She said complex cases often have no choice but public hospitals due to high private fees.

Chan also raised concerns about supporting facilities like neonatal intensive care, which require highly specialised staff, and warned that Kai Tak Hospital – under the Kowloon Central Cluster – might face pressure if it has to handle both its existing patients and support Kwun Tong's obstetric needs.

Legislator Nixie Lam backed the relocation, saying Tseung Kwan O has more young couples and families, making it a more suitable location. She said even if Kai Tak Hospital needs to handle additional cases, the overall birth rate remains low, and any pressure would be a "happy problem" reflecting higher birth numbers.