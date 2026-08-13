Morning Recap - August 13, 2026

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(Video) Tour bus driver dies after collapsing at wheel in Shing Mun Tunnel

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A 71-year-old tour bus driver died after reportedly losing consciousness behind the wheel, causing his vehicle to crash into a wall inside the Shing Mun Tunnel on Wednesday afternoon.

Tuen Mun beach drowning claims life of husband 5 days after wife

A Pakistani-origin couple drowned while swimming at Cafeteria New Beach in Tuen Mun on Friday night, with the husband dying today after five days in hospital, five days after his wife succumbed to her injuries.

80-year-old man arrested over indecent assault of Yan Chai Hospital nurse

A community nurse from Yan Chai Hospital was suspected to have been indecently assaulted during home care visits on July 31 and August 4.

82-year-old man dies after drowning at Wu Kai Sha pier

An 82-year-old man died after being pulled from the water at Wu Kai Sha pier in Ma On Shan on Wednesday afternoon.

2 mainland men jailed for 10 months over 190,000 undeclared cigarettes at HK airport

Two mainland Chinese men were each sentenced to 10 months in prison at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday for possessing undeclared duty-paid cigarettes, in a case that Customs described as a strong deterrent.

Tesla hits pedestrian after lane changes in Mong Kok

A white Tesla struck a female pedestrian in Mong Kok on Wednesday night after the driver made a series of lane changes and turns, with dashcam footage of the incident sparking public criticism online.

John Lee pays tribute to Zhu Rongji's support for HK

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu expressed his profound sorrow over the passing of former Premier Zhu Rongji.

World/China News

Credible missile threat led to secret aircraft switch for Trump, source says

A threat that Air Force One could be targeted by a shoulder-fired missile prompted the Secret Service to secretly move President Donald Trump onto a smaller government jet during a trip to Turkey last month, a person briefed on the matter said.

Photo: Reuters

Trump says US will 'keep' Hormuz strait control

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States is in control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and will "keep it."

Photo: Reuters

Trump says press secretary Leavitt to leave job at month's end

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave her role at the end of the month, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, leaving the president without one of his most trusted advisers ahead of November's midterm elections.

File Photo/Reuters

Total darkness, then sunset as full eclipse wows spectators in Spain

Spectators across Spain watched in wonder, some whipping off their protective glasses and rising to their feet in unison, as a rare total solar eclipse swept across the north of the country on Wednesday evening, plunging it into darkness.

Photo: Reuters

Finance

S&P 500 ends higher as CoreWeave results fuel AI optimism

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by upbeat quarterly results from CoreWeave and other AI infrastructure firms, while mild inflation data reinforced bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady in September.

Sports

PSG retain UEFA Super Cup with 2-1 win over Aston Villa

Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue helped Paris St Germain to retain the UEFA Super Cup with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

The pragmatist's legacy: how Zhu Rongji built modern China and what his era teaches us

Widely recognized as the iron-willed architect of China's modern market economy, former premier Zhu Rongji passed away in Beijing yesterday at the age of 98.

Opinion

Radiant beacon of Baghdad: the House of Wisdom | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

On January 18, 1258, the Mongol warlord Hulegu Khan besieged the city of Baghdad with a boundless army. Breaking the city's defenses in 12 days, he subdued it entirely within 40 days.

Online Photo