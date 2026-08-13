John Lee pays tribute to Zhu Rongji’s support for HK

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu expressed his profound sorrow over the passing of former Premier Zhu Rongji.

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In his mourning statement, Lee said Zhu consistently supported Hong Kong's development and visited the city numerous times in different official capacities to reach out to Hong Kong people from all walks of life.

Lee highlighted Zhu's commitment to the principles of 'one country, two systems', 'Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong', and a high degree of autonomy, as well as his efforts to maintain the city's long-term prosperity and stability.

"During his premiership, Mr Zhu had supported Hong Kong in staying united and striving to leverage its strengths amid such challenges as the Asian financial crisis, resolutely upholding the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong as an international financial center,” Lee said in the statement. “I am sincerely grateful for his care and support for Hong Kong's economic and social development over the years.”

He also extended his deepest condolences to Zhu’s family on behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.