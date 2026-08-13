logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

2 mainland men jailed for 10 months over 190,000 undeclared cigarettes at HK airport

NEWS
7 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Two mainland Chinese men were each sentenced to 10 months in prison at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday for possessing undeclared duty-paid cigarettes, in a case that Customs described as a strong deterrent.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The men, aged 48 and 39, were arrested at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday after arriving on a flight from Vientiane, Laos, via Hanoi, Vietnam. Customs officers found about 190,000 undeclared cigarettes in their personal luggage, with an estimated market value of about HK$850,000 and a duty value of about HK$627,000.

They were charged under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance. Customs welcomed the ruling, saying the jail term sends a clear message and reflects the seriousness of the offence.

smuggled cigarettes Customs jail sentence

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK mother and son jailed for Changi Airport assault on police and passenger
NEWS
06-08-2026 01:31 HKT
Customs seizes three live cats smuggled in backpacks at Lok Ma Chau Spur Line
NEWS
21-07-2026 05:24 HKT
Customs arrest two over Alliance Medical Center closure
NEWS
07-05-2025 21:35 HKT
(File photo)
Competition Commission widens probe on four contractors over suspected $500m bid-rigging
NEWS
14 mins ago
Pakistani auxiliary police officer acquitted of assaulting wife
NEWS
15 mins ago
Morning Recap - August 13, 2026
NEWS
5 hours ago
80-year-old man arrested over indecent assault of Yan Chai Hospital nurse
NEWS
6 hours ago
82-year-old man dies after drowning at Wu Kai Sha pier
NEWS
6 hours ago
Tesla hits pedestrian after lane changes in Mong Kok
NEWS
7 hours ago
Kowloon City police target learner drivers in 29-ticket operation
NEWS
8 hours ago
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
12-08-2026 01:24 HKT
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
NEWS
22 hours ago
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.