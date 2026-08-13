logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Radiant beacon of Baghdad: the House of Wisdom | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

INSIGHTS
11 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Online Photo
Online Photo

On January 18, 1258, the Mongol warlord Hulegu Khan besieged the city of Baghdad with a boundless army. Breaking the city's defenses in 12 days, he subdued it entirely within 40 days. Blood flowed through the streets like the waters of the Tigris River, and the metropolis was reduced to ashes. That sorrowful night marked the extinguishing of a radiant global beacon: the House of Wisdom.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Before its tragic fall, Baghdad was unparalleled in its majesty, a city of unrivalled grandeur, brilliant scholars, and magnificent architecture. It stood as a universal sanctuary for knowledge, drawing truth-seekers from East and West. To accommodate this intellectual fervor and the immense work of translation and study, Caliph Al-Mansur (754 – 775 CE) established a royal library, sowing the first seeds of the House of Wisdom.

As manuscripts outgrew the palace walls, Caliph Harun al-Rashid (786 – 809 CE) officially founded the grand institution. It reached its zenith under Caliph Al-Ma'mun (813 – 833 CE), a devoted patron of philosophy who believed knowledge was the eternal lifeblood of flourishing civilizations.

This renaissance was accelerated by the booming paper industry, a craft adapted from the Chinese. Paper-making became an economic pillar, giving rise to the warraqin – scribes and booksellers – within Baghdad's vibrant society.

The House of Wisdom was more than a library – it was an open forum for vigorous debate and an incubator for human progress. It forged a vital bridge between ancient Eastern wisdom and European thought. When Europe finally awoke from its medieval slumber, it drank deeply from the fountains of knowledge that once surged in Baghdad.

In this sanctuary of intellect, equality reigned. Men and women, Muslims and non-Muslims, Arabs and non-Arabs united in their pursuit of truth, laying a progressive foundation that would ultimately spark the Renaissance of the entire world.

Amjad Refai is the director of the Arabic Programme at the University of Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Design Ah! The silent whisperers of everyday life | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
12-08-2026 04:04 HKT
Hong Kong's strategic tax regime: From rate competition to certainty engineering | Webster Ng
INSIGHTS
12-08-2026 00:05 HKT
The gold behind the glass: a take on vintage Chinese pieces | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
11-08-2026 05:22 HKT
Musk highlights existential threat amid headlong race for AI | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
11-08-2026 05:20 HKT
Harvey Rouse (left) said the EU and Hong Kong can deepen cooperation on addressing climate change.
EU and Hong Kong – addressing climate change together | Harvey Rouse
INSIGHTS
10-08-2026 19:34 HKT
A general view of Penang skyline, Malaysia. (Reuters/File)
Rule of law in Penang | To The Point | Cheng Huan
INSIGHTS
10-08-2026 00:05 HKT
‘Just around the corner’: US’ influence over financial markets | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
10-08-2026 00:03 HKT
A recipe for good judges | The Fine Print | Victor Dawes SC
INSIGHTS
07-08-2026 00:51 HKT
The ‘Hong Kong Football Festival 2026’ welcomed heavyweights Chelsea, Juventus, Manchester City and Inter Milan.
From star contracts to football spectacles, sports mediation plugs the gaps | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan
INSIGHTS
07-08-2026 00:44 HKT
Verbal migration: Arabic echoes in global tongues | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
06-08-2026 02:13 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
12-08-2026 01:24 HKT
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
NEWS
22 hours ago
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.