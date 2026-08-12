Morning Recap - August 12, 2026

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Two power cuts in a day leave Yuen Long estate residents sweltering

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Shui Pin Wai Estate in Yuen Long suffered a second power outage on Tuesday night, just hours after electricity was restored following an early morning failure that had left about 2,400 households without power.

Man arrested for smashing bus windscreen after being refused boarding in Mong Kok

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in Sha Tin for allegedly smashing the windscreen of an overnight bus in Mong Kok after being refused boarding, police said.

Burst pipe floods 30-metre stretch in Tsim Sha Tsui, traffic disrupted

A water pipe burst at the junction of Chatham Road South and Granville Road in Tsim Sha Tsui in the early hours of Wednesday, sending muddy water gushing across the road and pavement, covering a 30-metre stretch.

CFS warns against 2 olive oil products over mineral oil contamination risk

The Centre for Food Safety has urged the public not to consume two bottled olive oil products that may contain mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons.

HK's first five-year plan to be released next month, John Lee says

Chief Executive John Lee said the government is targeting a September release for Hong Kong's first five-year plan, with the public consultation closing on Friday. He encouraged all sectors to continue contributing ideas and work together to shape the city's economic and social development blueprint for the next five years.

Cross-department drill held at new Huanggang Port to test clearance procedures

About 50 officers from Customs, the Immigration Department, Police, the Department of Health and the Government Property Agency took part in a joint drill at the new Huanggang Port on Tuesday to simulate various scenarios under the new passenger and vehicle clearance procedures.

World/China News

Pakistan says US and Iran close to 'some sort' of deal despite attacks on shipping

Pakistan said on Tuesday the United States and Iran were close to "some sort" of deal, and fellow mediator Qatar said talks on managing the Strait of Hormuz were at an advanced stage, despite reports of new attacks on shipping in regional waters.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said 'things are shaping up again in favor of a peace arrangement or a deal.' Reuters

Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms

A 24-year-old Chinese woman has been missing in Thailand for more than a week after accepting a ride from a stranger at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, with the Chinese embassy confirming it has received a request for assistance from her family.

Hungary parliament elects former supreme court head Andras Baka as president

Hungary's parliament elected Andras Baka, a former head of the Supreme Court, as the country's next president on Tuesday, a symbolic step in Prime Minister Peter Magyar's effort to dismantle former premier Viktor Orban's bastions of power.

Hungary's newly elected President Andras Baka delivers a speech after taking his oath of office at the parliament /Reuters

Thai PM suspends gun licences as teen shooter, grandparents cremated

Thailand's prime minister said Tuesday he had suspended firearms licences after last week's deadly school shooting, as the bodies of the teenage assailant and the grandparents he killed were cremated.

File Photo/Reuters

Market

Wall Street ends down as US-Iran peace optimism fades

Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday, with Amazon and Alphabet dipping, as investors became more pessimistic about a potential deal to bring stability to the Middle East.

Editorial

Concrete oven: why HK should reference Singapore's playbook to beat extreme heat

When the Hong Kong Observatory registered a record-shattering 36.9 degrees Celsius at its headquarters, with district stations like Sheung Shui soaring past 39 degrees, it marked far more than a routine summer spike. Fueled by the subsiding air of a passing tropical cyclone and intensified by decades of hyper-dense urban development, Hong Kong's recent heatwave exposed the territory's acute vulnerability to climate extremes. Heatstroke fatalities among outdoor enthusiasts and workers, alongside mounting strain on the city's power grid and emergency services, serve as an alarming wake-up call. The city's famous "wall-effect" high-rises and concrete urban core trap thermal radiation overnight, creating an unbearable "urban heat island" effect that leaves residents in dense neighborhoods with virtually no atmospheric relief.

Opinion

Design Ah! The silent whisperers of everyday life | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

"Design Ah! Experience the Wonder of Everyday Design" at M+ sidesteps the format of a standard exhibition. Rather than presenting design as a finished product, it explores how design shapes daily life in a city formed as much by improvisation as by planning. Chopsticks, bus signs, flip-flops and traffic lights are brought into focus, removed from their usual context. The tone is inquisitive rather than reverent, closer to a playground than a gallery.