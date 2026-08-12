CFS warns against 2 olive oil products over mineral oil contamination risk

The Centre for Food Safety has urged the public not to consume two bottled olive oil products that may contain mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The affected products are Olitalia Pomace Olive Oil 1L and 5L, distributed by Lorence & Company Limited and packaged in Italy.

The CFS said it noted an announcement by Belgium's Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain that the products were detected with MOAH at levels exceeding relevant standards, triggering a recall of all batches in Belgium.

The local distributor has voluntarily stopped sales, removed the products from shelves and initiated a recall. Consumers may call 2293 9398 for enquiries.

Under Hong Kong's Mineral Oil in Food Regulations, mineral oil is prohibited in food for human consumption unless present as a lubricant or greasing agent at levels not exceeding 0.2 per cent by weight.

From 2023 to July 2026, the CFS collected over 3,000 edible oil samples for testing. Except for one previously announced unsatisfactory sample containing metallic contaminant, all others passed.

The CFS said it has contacted Belgian authorities and the investigation is ongoing.